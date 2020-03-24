Trending

Coronavirus: Where Is National Orientation Agency? – Shehu Sani Queries

By Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani took to his Twitter page to query the functions of the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

Since the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus, there have been calls for increased awareness on how to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

However, the agency tasked with informing Nigerians on issues has remained silent despite outcry on the lack of awareness on the virus in several parts of the country.

Reacting to the continued silence of the agency, the former lawmaker from Kaduna queried the whereabouts of the agency.

