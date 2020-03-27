Coronavirus: Where Is The Evidence Of People Who Have Been Cured? – Victoria Inyama

Former Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has challenged the NCDC to show evidence of those they claim have been cured of coronavirus.

The NCDC on Thursday released a statement that 6 persons have recovered from the disease.

Reacting to the reports, Inyama asked why the people who have been cured are yet to be made known to anyone.

She shared a video on her page writing;

”FG TO RELEASE N6.5BN FOR CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY INTERVENTION!!! FROM @channelstelevision🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ 6 of our COVID-19 inpatients have RECOVERED and will be discharged soon!! From @lindaikejiblogofficial 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Bravo!! I only ask as a where’s the evidence?? Like my post .. The doctor speaks…the patients speaks…. The hospital ICU is shown…..

Tonight at 8PM……We, the British people will stand outside our houses & clap for the NHS to say THANK YOU.. Nigerians would love to see the evidence of this PROGRESS!!!

I would love to say thank you to those Doctors & Nurses too, and maybe see where these patients are being NURSED!!!!

TRANSPARENCY IS REALLY THAT SIMPLE!!!!!

@deeka002 @openspeaker_1 💯

Culled from @BBC One South East..”