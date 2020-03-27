Entertainment

Coronavirus: Where Is The Evidence Of People Who Have Been Cured? – Victoria Inyama

By Temitope Alabi

Former Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has challenged the NCDC to show evidence of those they claim have been cured of coronavirus.

The NCDC on Thursday released a statement that 6 persons have recovered from the disease.

Reacting to the reports, Inyama asked why the people who have been cured are yet to be made known to anyone.

She shared a video on her page writing;

”FG TO RELEASE N6.5BN FOR CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY INTERVENTION!!! FROM @channelstelevision🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ 6 of our COVID-19 inpatients have RECOVERED and will be discharged soon!! From @lindaikejiblogofficial 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Bravo!! I only ask as a where’s the evidence?? Like my post .. The doctor speaks…the patients speaks…. The hospital ICU is shown…..
Tonight at 8PM……We, the British people will stand outside our houses & clap for the NHS to say THANK YOU.. Nigerians would love to see the evidence of this PROGRESS!!!
I would love to say thank you to those Doctors & Nurses too, and maybe see where these patients are being NURSED!!!!
TRANSPARENCY IS REALLY THAT SIMPLE!!!!!
@deeka002 @openspeaker_1 💯
Culled from @BBC One South East..”

FG TO RELEASE N6.5BN FOR CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY INTERVENTION!!! FROM @channelstelevision🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ 6 of our COVID-19 inpatients have RECOVERED and will be discharged soon!! From @lindaikejiblogofficial 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Bravo!! I only ask as a where's the evidence?? Like my post .. The doctor speaks…the patients speaks…. The hospital ICU is shown….. Tonight at 8PM……We, the British people will stand outside our houses & clap for the NHS to say THANK YOU.. Nigerians would love to see the evidence of this PROGRESS!!! I would love to say thank you to those Doctors & Nurses too, and maybe see where these patients are being NURSED!!!! TRANSPARENCY IS REALLY THAT SIMPLE!!!!! @deeka002 @openspeaker_1 💯 Culled from @BBC One South East..

