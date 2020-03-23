Coronavirus: Wike Announces Partial Lockdown Of Rivers

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has announced the partial lockdown of the state as preventive measures efforts against Coronavirus intensifies.

Governor Wike also suspended operations of night clubs, cinemas and public parks as part of measures to prevent the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Governor Umahi Bans Burials, Weddings In Ebonyi

According to the governor, public places would remain closed till further notice and the order is scheduled to take effect from Tuesday, March 24.

He went further to direct religious groups to temporarily stop all forms of open worship and ordered the suspension of public burials and weddings.