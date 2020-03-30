National News

Coronavirus: Yobe Governement Closes Borders

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Yobe Governement Closes Borders

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has ordered the closure of the state borders in a bid to curb...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Medical Plane Reportedly Used For Carrying Coronavirus Materials Catches Fire

A Tokyo-bound plane has crashed while taking off from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the Philippines capital city of...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 30th March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Nigeria's COVID-19 Cases...
Read more
National NewsEditor - 0

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 111

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported fourteen new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

FULL SPEECH: Buhari’s Nationwide Broadcast On Coronavirus

ADDRESS BY H.E. MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA ON THE COVID- 19 PANDEMIC SUNDAY 29TH...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has ordered the closure of the state borders in a bid to curb a possible spread of coronavirus in the state.

Director-General of Press and Media Affairs to the governor, Mamman Mohammed disclosed that the order will be effected from midnight on Tuesday, 31st March 2020.

READ ALSO – Yobe State Approves N150 Million For Prayers

The statement reads: “Buni expressed gratitude to Allah (SWT) for sparing the state and its people since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and the zero status of the state.

In spite of the state’s zero status, the government had taken adequate measures by establishing isolation centers with equipment and constituting a committee on Corona Virus under the chairmanship of the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana.

A Rapid Response Team was also established to closely monitor any suspicious case as we remain grateful that we have no single case up to this moment.”

Residents of the state were asked to adhere to medical advice, avoid overcrowded gatherings and imbibe hand washing habits. They were also asked to cooperate with the government and all the relevant agencies for a collective approach to the fight against the pandemic.

Previous articleDino Melaye Reacts As Buhari Locks Down FCT, Lagos, Ogun
Next articleAnambra Government Announces Closure Of Niger Bridge
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th March 2020

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 30th March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Nigeria's COVID-19 Cases Rises To 111The Nigeria Centre...
Read more

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 111

National News Editor - 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported fourteen new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to...
Read more

FULL SPEECH: Buhari’s Nationwide Broadcast On Coronavirus

National News Amaka Odozi - 0
ADDRESS BY H.E. MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA ON THE COVID- 19 PANDEMIC SUNDAY 29TH MARCH, 2020Fellow Nigerians,From...
Read more

COVID-19: Extend Assistance To Other States Apart From Lagos, Lawmakers Beg Banks

National News Verity Awala - 0
The senate committee on banking, insurance and other financial institutions has urged banks to look beyond Lagos in its assistance in tackling COVID-19.Uba Sani,...
Read more
- Advertisement -