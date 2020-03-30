Coronavirus: Yobe Governement Closes Borders

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has ordered the closure of the state borders in a bid to curb a possible spread of coronavirus in the state.

Director-General of Press and Media Affairs to the governor, Mamman Mohammed disclosed that the order will be effected from midnight on Tuesday, 31st March 2020.

The statement reads: “Buni expressed gratitude to Allah (SWT) for sparing the state and its people since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and the zero status of the state.

In spite of the state’s zero status, the government had taken adequate measures by establishing isolation centers with equipment and constituting a committee on Corona Virus under the chairmanship of the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana.

A Rapid Response Team was also established to closely monitor any suspicious case as we remain grateful that we have no single case up to this moment.”

Residents of the state were asked to adhere to medical advice, avoid overcrowded gatherings and imbibe hand washing habits. They were also asked to cooperate with the government and all the relevant agencies for a collective approach to the fight against the pandemic.