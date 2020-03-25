LifestyleHealth and Food

Coronovirus: You May Still Test Positive Days After Testing Negative – Twitter Doctor

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

A Nigerian doctor, Debola Olayinka, has shared a new tip about the coronavirus currently ravaging the world.

According to the doctor, a negative test result for Coronavirus is not an all-clear result as one can test positive later.

Read Also: Take Politicians With Coronavirus To Poor Health Centres: AY Comedian

She took to her Twitter handle to pass this message, and her tweet was retweeted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Her tweet reads thus;

”COVID19NIGERIA if you decide to have a test without symptoms please still self-quarantine for up to 14 days as you may still test positive later. A negative result is not an all-clear”

