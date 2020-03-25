Coronovirus: You May Still Test Positive Days After Testing Negative – Twitter Doctor

A Nigerian doctor, Debola Olayinka, has shared a new tip about the coronavirus currently ravaging the world.

According to the doctor, a negative test result for Coronavirus is not an all-clear result as one can test positive later.

She took to her Twitter handle to pass this message, and her tweet was retweeted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Her tweet reads thus;

”COVID19NIGERIA if you decide to have a test without symptoms please still self-quarantine for up to 14 days as you may still test positive later. A negative result is not an all-clear”