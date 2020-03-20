Politics

Corrupt Officials In My Govt’ll Be Prosecuted — Uzodinma

By Eyitemi Majeed

Corrupt Officials In My Govt'll Be Prosecuted — Uzodinma

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma has vowed to prosecute any of his political appointees who engage in corrupt practice...
Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma has vowed to prosecute any of his political appointees who engage in corrupt practice while serving in his cabinet .

Speaking at a public function on Thursday, he stated that it is imperative for any of his appointees to key into his vision of zero corruption.

His words:

“You must buy into my vision of zero tolerance to corruption, live by it and any of you found guilty of corruption, will have himself or herself to blame.

Read Also: You Talk Too Much — Uzodinma Slams Wike

“You have been chosen purely on your individual merits amidst thousands of others who are equally qualified to serve the state and therefore I will not hesitate to remove any of you found guilty of non-performance.

“There should be sacrifice, prudent management of our lean resources and all sources of financial leakages must be stopped because it is no longer going to be business as usual.”

