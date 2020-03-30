Country Music Genius, Joe Diffie Dies Of Coronavirus

Grammy-winning country music legend, Joe Diffie has died from complications of coronavirus at 61, according to Time.com

A spokesperson revealed that he died on Sunday from complications related to the deadly disease.

“Grammy-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19),” the statement read simply. “His family respects their privacy at this time.”

Two days before his death, the country star from Tulsa in Oklahoma went public with his coronavirus diagnosis.

He wrote: “I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment,” a statement attributed to him read. “My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”