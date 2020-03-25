Metro News

Court Sends Bishop To Prison For Diverting N69m

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Adamawa State Executive
The Suspect

The Adamawa High Court sitting in Yola has sentenced a former executive secretary, Adamawa State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Bishop Jinga Mayo, to five years imprisonment.

The convict was charged to Court on Jan. 30, 2019, for diverting and furnishing of false return in respect of the sum of N69,198,600.

The amount was discovered to be meant for the operating committees of the 2016 Christian Pilgrims operation to Israel but Mayo fraudulently diverted it for personal use.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Adamawa, Kano, Ondo States Order Closure Of Schools

He was the executive secretary of the board between 2016 and 2017 and was sentenced to a correctional facility on March 23, 2020, without the option of fine.

