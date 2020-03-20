Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut down all tertiary institutions.

Following the rise of coronavirus cases in the country, the federal government had earlier given a directive in order to contain the global pandemic.

Reacting to the news, the ace institution released a message to her students asking them to resume on the stipulated date.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: FG Shuts Down Three International Airports

A statement the school released reads in part: “There is a lot of confusion as to when school will resume. For now, resumption date is still valid…”

See Post Here: