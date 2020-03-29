COVID-19: 90 Arrested For Setting Police Station Ablaze In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested 90 persons for allegedly setting ablaze Kusada Divisional Police Station over suspension of Friday congregational prayer by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The police command spokesman, Gambo Isah, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Katsina.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the state government directed closure of state borders, suspended large gatherings, Friday congregational prayer and church services.

Isah in the statement revealed that some youths, under the leadership of one Malam Hassan, conducted Friday prayer in one of the Juma’at mosques in Kusada, in defiance of the directives.

Read Also: BREAKING: Governor El-Rufai Tests Positive For Covid-19

“Subsequently, he was arrested for questioning at Area Commander’s office, Malumfashi, which did not go down well with some of his followers.

“Consequently, today, March 28, 2020, at about 09:00hrs, this particular group organised themselves in such a tumultuous manner, rioting and attacked police station and over-powered the policemen on duty at Kusada Division.

“They set ablaze the police station and DPO’s Quarters,” Mr Isah, a superintendent of police, said.

He explained that the youth also burnt down seven vehicles and 10 motorcycles and that one of the rioters lost his life in the scene.

Mr Isah, however, said normalcy had been restored to the area, and added that the Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, has deployed police patrol teams and Special Joint Security Task Force to beef up security.