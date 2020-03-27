National News

COVID-19: Air France Evacuates European Nationals From Nigeria

By Eyitemi Majeed

The management of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, through its Twitter handle @LOSairport, announced on Thursday that there would be a special repatriation flight and that the aircraft would come in from Cotonou, Benin Republic, for the purpose of evacuating some foreign nationals from the country.

The move became necessary following the corona-virus epidemic which is currently ravaging nations.

According to reports, the operation got special consideration from the ministry of aviation as the nation is currently under lockdown.

See tweet below:

