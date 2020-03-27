Covid-19: Buhari May Be In Office But Definitely Not In Power, Says Ezekwesili

Oby Ezekwesili, the convener of Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) says President Muhammadu Buhari may be in office but definitely not in power.

Speaking via her verified Twitter handle on Thursday, she further accused Buhari of disrespecting the citizens of the country with his style of leadership especially at this time of chaos.

She wrote:

“Mr @NGRPresident @MBuhari, you are disrespecting citizens of this country with your opaque leadership at this time of national crisis. Your conduct earns you a permanent. You may be in office but definitely not in power, Mr President.”