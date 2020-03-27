Politics

Covid-19: Buhari Not Addressing Nigerians Is A ‘Matter Of Style’ – Adesina

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has come out to state that the refusal of the president to address Nigerians on daily basis over the coronavirus pandemic is only a matter of style.

Speaking in a live television program on Channels Television on Thursday, he added that the president already delegated the issue of addressing Nigerians to relevant authorities and that he is somebody that does not like to muddle into the affair of works he has delegated.

Read Also: Aisha Has Shown More Leadership On Covid-19 Than Buhari – Omokri

“The style that A adopts may not be the one that B adopts, and there is no style that you can call ‘this style’ for everybody. So, everybody is at liberty to adopt that suits him.”

“The style our President has adopted is to set up a Presidential Task Force headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), which briefs regularly.

“You have the Minister of Health who briefs, you have the Minister of State for Health who briefs, you have the NCDC who briefs; so you have that chain and there is no lack of information.”

