Covid-19: Buhari Receives Health Minister, NCDC DG At Presidential Villa (Photos)

The whereabouts of President Muhammadu Buhari has no doubt raised a lot of highbrow in the last few days with many calling in him to do a national broadcast as the nation fights the coronavirus pandemic

However, on Saturday, the presidency has released new photos of an ongoing briefing at the presidential Villa which has the minister for health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, DG NCDC Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu and president Muhammadu Buhari in attendance.

In the photo, they were all seen observing social distances as a measure against the spread of the deadly disease.

See photo below: