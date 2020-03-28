National News

Covid-19: Buhari Receives Health Minister, NCDC DG At Presidential Villa (Photos)

By Valerie Oke

Covid-19: Buhari Receives Health Minister, NCDC DG At Presidential Villa (Photos)

The whereabouts of President Muhammadu Buhari has no doubt raised a lot of highbrow in the last few days
Coronavirus: Benue State Confirms First Case

Benue state government has confirmed its first case of the COVID-19.The governor, Samuel Ortom, who confirmed this to newsmen...
COVID-19: Wuhan City In China Re-Opens After Two-Month Lockdown

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus disease was first detected, is slowly reopening after two months of lockdown.The...
Coronavirus: ‘Consult Native Doctors For Solution’ – Enugu Monarch Tells FG

The traditional ruler of Owerre Autonomous Community in Nsukka Local Government Area,  Enugu State, Igwe Emeka Ugwu has asked the Nigerian...
Ministers Donate 50 Percent Of March Salary To Help Stop COVID-19 – Lai Mohammed

Nigeria's minister for culture and information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the 43 ministers of the nation have forfeited 50...
The whereabouts of President Muhammadu Buhari has no doubt raised a lot of highbrow in the last few days with many calling in him to do a national broadcast as the nation fights the coronavirus pandemic

However, on Saturday, the presidency has released new photos of an ongoing briefing at the presidential Villa which has the minister for health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, DG NCDC Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu and president Muhammadu Buhari in attendance.

Read AlsoBuhari Salutes Atiku, Others For Contributions To Fight Against Coronavirus

In the photo, they were all seen observing social distances as a measure against the spread of the deadly disease.

See photo below:

