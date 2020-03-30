Politics

COVID-19. Buhari’s Broadcast Empty, Failed To Address Real Concerns – PDP

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Tokyo Olympics And Paralympics To Open July 2021

The Tokyo Olympic Games will start on 23 July, 2021 and will run to 8 August after it was...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19. Buhari’s Broadcast Empty, Failed To Address Real Concerns – PDP

The peoples Democratic party(PDP) has described president Muhammadu Buhari's national broadcast on Sunday as empty and devoid of real...
Read more
Special ReportsEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

PDP Wants Fuel Price Reduced To N90/Litre

The major political opposition party in Nigeria(PDP) has called on the federal government to reduce fuel price to at...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Why Buhari Ordered Lockdown Of FCT, Lagos, Ogun – Health Minister

Nigeria's Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has explained why President Buhari ordered a lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun.In...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

The peoples Democratic party(PDP) has described president Muhammadu Buhari‘s national broadcast on Sunday as empty and devoid of real concerns.

This was contained in a statement on the official Twitter handle of the party.

Read AlsoFani Kayode Advises Buhari On His Nationwide Broadcast

The president addressed the nation following the coronavirus pandemic currently rocking on the increase in the country.

See statement below:

COVID-19. Buhari’s Address Empty, Failed to Address Real Concerns

The @OfficialPDPNig laments that President @MBuhari’s long awaited address on the COVID-19 pandemic came empty and failed to address the salient demands of the impact of the scourge on our nation.

The party notes that outside the social distancing and isolation, which Nigerians had already imposed on themselves, Mr. President had no new solutions to offer our nation.

The @OfficialPDPNig regrets that the address did not touch on the real necessities of majority of Nigerians who reside in the states where President @MBuhari had ordered a lockdown.

It is unfortunate that Mr. President failed to respond to demands on hope for medications, direct social palliatives, cut in taxes as well as reduction in the pump price of fuel even with the cut in the price of petroleum and crude oil in the international market.

Our party notes as saddening that even in areas where Mr. President announced an ambitious intervention, such remained largely cosmetic as there are no clear palliative content but moratoriums on loans with no clear data for implementation.

Mr. President is reminded that already, the COVID-19 had affected the performance of those loans. Granting them moratoriums is therefore of no consequence to the capital and interest on them.

It is rather unfortunate that Nigerians had to wait this long for an address that came out empty and failed to respond to anxieties.

Moreover, Nigerians expected Mr. President to articulate an across-the-board and far-reaching strategy that would have captured the need of each state of the federation as they were today, instead of a parochial approach to a national anxiety.

President @MBuhari should therefore go back, listen to the nation, retool his policy framework and implementation strategy to properly address the fears as well as the needs of Nigerians,…

… including health safety measures and the real remedies that meet the anxieties of our nation at this critical time.

 

Previous articleHe is Begging To Marry Me – Ifu Ennada Claims Kemen Is Dying To Be Her Man
Next articleTokyo Olympics And Paralympics To Open July 2021
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

PDP Wants Fuel Price Reduced To N90/Litre

Politics Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The major political opposition party in Nigeria(PDP) has called on the federal government to reduce fuel price to at least N90 from its current...
Read more

COVID-19: Senate President Calls On FG To Provide Relief For Poor Nigerians

Politics Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The senate president, Ahmed Lawan has appealed to the federal government of Nigeria of provide relief material to the masses as the country shutdown...
Read more

Governor Makinde Sacks Media Aide For Posting Fake News

Politics Eyitemi Majeed - 1
 Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has sacked his special adviser on digital media, Muritala Olajide also known as Adigun Ibadan for allegedly sharing faking...
Read more

Reps Denies Distributing Cars To Members

Politics Eyitemi Majeed - 1
The National Assembly has reacted to reports stating that its members were gifted a brand new Toyota 2020 model on Friday as the national...
Read more
- Advertisement -