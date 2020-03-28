Entertainment

Covid-19: Burna Boy Speaks On The Plights Of Average Nigerians As The Nation Locks Down

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Coronavirus injection
Coronavirus injection

Popular Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu also known as Burna Boy has spoken on the plights of the average Nigerians as the nation locks down over coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Pastor Runs As Task Force Stops Him From Conducting Naming Ceremony In Ondo

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he lamented that the saddest thing is that most people in the country would be put on unpaid leave.

He wrote:

The saddest thing about all this is people being put on unpaid leave in Nigeria. 😡 hustling is a necessity that makes social distancing hard!
-how’s everyone holding up? Let’s figure it out together.

