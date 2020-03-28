Covid-19: Burna Boy Speaks On The Plights Of Average Nigerians As The Nation Locks Down

Popular Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu also known as Burna Boy has spoken on the plights of the average Nigerians as the nation locks down over coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he lamented that the saddest thing is that most people in the country would be put on unpaid leave.

He wrote:

The saddest thing about all this is people being put on unpaid leave in Nigeria. 😡 hustling is a necessity that makes social distancing hard!

-how’s everyone holding up? Let’s figure it out together.