COVID-19: Discharged Patient Celebrates Lagos Govt For Treatment

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

One of the patients discharged on Monday by the Lagos state government after treatment from coronavirus has taken to her Twitter handle to celebrate her recovery from the dreaded disease.

According to the user who identifies as @Ayodejiosowobi, she said she is happy to have murdered the terrible disease.

Reacting swiftly, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu then rejoiced with her.

She wrote:

“Today, I am PROUD to inform you that I MURDERED COVID-19 & have tested NEGATIVE TWICE! I HAVE BEEN discharged.

“I bless God for His mercies.

“The nurses at IDH Yaba were fab. They deserve accolades for their hard work.

“Thank you Governor @jidesanwoolu for coming to see me.”

https://twitter.com/AyodejiOsowobi/status/1244615349183676418?s=19

Replying to her tweet, Sanwo-Olu wrote:

“It was my pleasure and congratulations on beating #COVID19. Thanks for sharing feedback and happy to hear things got better.

“We say ‘Oluwa Seun o’ to our Creator and thanks to our hard-working health workers.

“We will continue to provide more resources and increase capacity.”

