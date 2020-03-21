Covid-19: Don’t Let Overzealous Religion Hamper Public Safety, Moghalu Tells Nigerians

Kingsley Moghalu, a former presidential candidate has advised Nigerians to shelve all religious congregations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former presidential candidate said this on Saturday via his Twitter handle.

According to Moghalu, religious countries like Saudi Arabia, Vatican (in Italy), Israel and others have restricted such gatherings and Nigeria shouldn’t be any different.

He further advised Nigerians to take medical precautions and observe social distancing.

“Nigerians shouldn’t let overzealous religion hamper public safety from Coronavirus. Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Vatican, others have restricted religious congregation. Science is part of God’s creation. Let’s take medical precautions, and observe social distance while we pray, ” he tweeted.

