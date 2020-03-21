Uncategorized

Covid-19: Don’t Let Overzealous Religion Hamper Public Safety, Moghalu Tells Nigerians

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: FG Bars International Flight From Lagos, Abuja

Following the pandemic of coronavirus, the federal government of Nigeria has taken more steps in preventing the spread of...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Covid-19: NRC Shuts Down Train Services Nationwide

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced a shut down on all passenger train services with effect from Monday.Read...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Oyo And Imo Shut Down Schools

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has ordered the closure of all schools in the state as preventive measure...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

BREAKING!!! Nigeria Records 10 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus, including in the federal capital territory, Abuja, according to latest report.Osagie...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Zimbabwe Records First Case

The Zimbabwean government on Friday, March 20, reported its first case of coronavirus.Health Minister Obadiah Moyo, who made the...
Read more
Valerie Oke

 

Kingsley Moghalu
Kingsley Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu, a former presidential candidate has advised Nigerians to shelve all religious congregations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former presidential candidate said this on Saturday via his Twitter handle.

According to Moghalu, religious countries like Saudi Arabia, Vatican (in Italy), Israel and others have restricted such gatherings and Nigeria shouldn’t be any different.

He further advised Nigerians to take medical precautions and observe social distancing.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Governor Ishaku Warns Against Kissing, Hugging In Taraba

“Nigerians shouldn’t let overzealous religion hamper public safety from Coronavirus. Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Vatican, others have restricted religious congregation. Science is part of God’s creation. Let’s take medical precautions, and observe social distance while we pray, ” he tweeted.

See post below

 

Previous article‘Don’t Feel Bad If Your Girlfriend Abandons You’ – Omokri Tells Bachelors
Next articleCoronavirus: Buhari Is More Focused On Protecting Himself Than Nigerians – Omokri
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Celebrity Week In Review: Iyabo Ojo, Biodun Okeowo Celebrate Their Daughters As They Turn A Year Older

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nollywood actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Biodun Okeowo, also known as Omoborty, took to social media on Friday to celebrate birthdays of their daughters.Proud mom,...
Read more

FG Shuts Down Chinese Restaurant That Allegedly Declined Services To Nigerians In Lagos

Trending Amaka Odozi - 0
Nigerian Federal Government has shut down a Chinese restaurant situated in Lagos for denying Nigerians services on Friday.A Nigerian girl had taken to social...
Read more

Ruth Kadiri Reacts After Mystery Person Threatened To Hack Her Instagram Account

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has taken to her Instagram page to laugh off an empty threat from a mystery person.The popular actress and filmmaker...
Read more

Vigilante Group Tortures 17-Year-Old Boy To Death In Kogi (Video)

Metro News Amaka Odozi - 1
A 17-year-old boy, John Omale, was on Monday tortured to death by some members of a Vigilante group in Kogi state.The Kogi State Police...
Read more
- Advertisement -