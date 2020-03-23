Metro News

Covid-19: El-Rufai Moves To Enforce Ban On Large Gatherings In Kaduna

By Valerie Oke

National News

Coronavirus: FG Closes ALL Land Borders; Suspends FEC Meetings

The federal government of Nigeria has announced the closure of all land borders for four weeks as a measure...
National News

We May Be Forced To Use Military For Contact Tracing: Lai Mohammed

Minister of information, Lai Mohammed has advised Nigerians to be prepared for tougher measures amid the coronavirus outbreak.Alhaji Lai...
National News

Covid-19: Don’t Be More Muslim Than Prophet Mohammed, Stay At Home – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged Muslims to obey instruction by the government on the ban on public...
Politics

Covid-19: INEC Suspends Activities For 14 days

As a measure against the spread of the coronavirus, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has suspended activities within...
National News

Coronavirus: Nigerian Baptist Convention Postponed

The Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) has announced postponement of its annual convention that attracts thousands of delegates over the...
Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-rufai has ordered a partial lockdown of Kaduna state with emphasis on religious gatherings following the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor made this known in a statement he released via his official Twitter handle on Monday.

Full statement below:

“My dear people of Kaduna State, let us face this danger with utmost faith in Almighty God who has gifted us with the knowledge to make rational decisions. Let each of us do our duty to prevent coronavirus from spreading among us.“ -Malam Nasir @elrufai

KDSG has announced extraordinary preventive measures against coronavirus: Civil servants from Level 12 and below are to stay at home for the next 30 days, except for those on essential service; only sellers of food & medicines can open their shops in the markets from tomorrow

Security agencies will enforce restrictions on large gatherings, especially in churches and mosques and as well as the closure of schools, whether public or private, religious or secular, Islamiya or run by Christian missions.

Read Also

At a time of danger, non-essential travel is a dangerous luxury and there is no point pretending that we are in normal times. People are advised to stay at home and avoid moving around, unless it becomes absolutely necessary.

To this end, we have contacted the relevant federal authorities to stop the Abuja-Kaduna train service and thus limit the danger from contact on the train and the influx from people who might have been exposed to infected persons.

Malsam Nasir @elrufai has put on record KDSG’s gratitude to those religious leaders who complied with the restriction on large gatherings and have also spoken up to support the preventive measures.

Over the weekend, govt also sadly observed shocking levels of complacency as some people ignored their responsibility to uphold preventive measures. We received reports of congregations in some churches and mosques, as well as large crowds in weddings and other social activities.

KDSG will not hesitate to impose a statewide curfew, should that become the only way to enforce compliance & make everyone understand the collective danger that we face. Prevention is the only logical thing to do because our health system cannot cope with an outbreak of Covid-19.

It is better to impose restrictions and save lives, than to be complacent and bury victims. Countries that have hesitated to impose extraordinary measures to contain coronavirus are now regretting. We have a chance to avoid such mistakes.

The Kaduna State Government is closely observing the implementation of these measures and the evolving global picture and will not hesitate to impose a lockdown of the entire state, if events dictate.

 

 

Metro News
