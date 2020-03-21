National News

Covid-19: FG Bars International Flight From Lagos, Abuja

By Valerie Oke

National News

Valerie Oke

Following the pandemic of coronavirus, the federal government of Nigeria has taken more steps in preventing the spread of the deadly disease by baring international flights from coming into the country via Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja.

Read Also: BREAKING!!! Nigeria Records 10 New Cases Of Coronavirus

This was contained in a statement on the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“Effective Monday 23 March at 2300Z to 23 April at 2300z, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos (DNMM) and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja (DNAA) will be closed to international flights,”

