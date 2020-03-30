LifestyleHealth and Food

Covid-19: Governor Obiano Self-Isolates After Contact With Bala Mohammed

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Willie Obiano
Willie Obiano

Anambra state government has announced that the state governor, Willie Obiano has been in isolation after news broke out that hiss Bauchi state counterpart, Bala Mohammed tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Primus Odili, who made this known in a joint press briefing in Awka on Monday, the move became necessary having sat next to Bala Mohammed at a recent federal executive meeting which held in Abuja.

Statement below:

“The governor was at the NEC meeting on Thursday, and you know how the sitting arrangement is, after the Anambra State governor, you get the Bauchi State governor, who has announced his status recently.

Read AlsoThere Are Evil Spirits In Anambra Government House – Governor Obiano

“But if you are aware of the sitting arrangement during the meeting, you will find out that they usually observe social distancing. That you are in a hall with a man who has the disease does not mean that you can be infected.

“The governor is a very enlightened person, and because he knows he has been in a meeting with such calibre of people, he decided to go into self-quarantine.

“Obiano is on self- quarantine. I have not seen him for the past one week, and we only talk on the phone. We had two hours meeting yesterday (Sunday) using zoom. There are no fears about his health at all.”

 

