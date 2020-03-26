Covid-19: I Have Spent N200,000 On Vitamin C Alone – Ifu Ennada

Big Brother Naija former housemate, Ifu Ennada has again made an outrageous claim amidst all of the coronavirus pandemics in the country.

The controversial BBN star had shared a photo on her page educating her fans on the need to stock up on Vitamin C.

In the process, he claimed to have spent N200,000 on Vitamin C alone.

She wrote, ” Part of my Vitamin C Stash . I’ve been on Vitamin C for years and I hardly fall sick. I finally got my entire family on it, so when I buy for myself, I buy for them as well. I also buy for some of my friends. The brand I used sold out worldwide, so I had to introduce new brands which are mostly what you see in this picture. This month alone I’ve spent about 200k naira on Vitamin C. With so many reports on Vitamin C usage in the prevention and treatment of Corona Virus (check my previous posts and my last IGTV video) , this is one of the best times to start your Vitamin C journey. As for dosage, I can’t give advice on that because what I take might seem insane to the average mind that’s illiterate on VC.”