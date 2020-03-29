Trending

COVID-19: I Hope Ignorance Will Not Kill Africans – Comedian Ali Baba

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Comedian AliBaba has raised the alarm that he hopes ignorance will not kill Africans as the coronavirus pandemic gathers momentum in the region.

According to the popular comedian, discipline saved China from the disease while indiscipline is why the disease is overwhelming Europe.

Also, he pointed out that arrogance is currently killing America.

He made this known via a post on his official Instagram page on 29th March.

Read AlsoDon’t Let Any Pastor Deceive You, Coronavirus Is Real: Comedian Ali Baba

At the time of this write-up, Nigeria’s confirmed cases has hit 97.

He wrote:

