Covid-19: INEC Suspends Activities For 14 days

As a measure against the spread of the coronavirus, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has suspended activities within its offices nationwide.

This was made known in a statement which was made public by the National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye.

He said:

“In view of the Coronavirus Pandemic and the preventive and containment measures put in place by the Federal and State Governments and in line with the advisory on social distancing from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)”, the measures which take effect from Tuesday 24th March 2020 will last for 14 days in the first instance.

“The regular quarterly meetings with Stakeholders, namely: Political Parties, Civil Society Organizations, the Media, Security Agencies and all other meetings, have been suspended until such a time when normalcy returns.

Read Also: Fellaini Tests Positive For Coronavirus

“In addition, the Commission will no longer monitor the conventions, congresses, conferences or meetings of political parties until further notice. “The Commission reiterates its commitment to openness, consultation and continued communication with its stakeholders and expects all to understand the emergency situation that informed the suspension of contact engagements. The health and wellbeing of all our staff, officials and the general public are of paramount importance to us.

“Notwithstanding the measures outlined above, the Commission will continue to meet via non-physical contact channels while communication between the Commission and its stakeholders will remain open.

“For emphasis, the new measures taken do not affect the activities for Edo and Ondo governorship elections scheduled for 19th September and 10th October 2020 respectively. INEC stated. “We will continue to keep the public abreast of developments as they concern our electoral process”.