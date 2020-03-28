COVID-19: Instagram Comedian, Syndey Talker Begs FG To Come To His Aid

Popular Instagram comedian, Sydney Talker born as Sydney Egere, has alleged that he is showing symptoms of the deadly Coronavirus disease.

The comic actor took to his social media space to beg the government to come to his aid and carry out the test on him as the disease has taken a toll on his health.

Sydney shared a video below with the words;

“For everyone in doubt of the thread I posted, here are videos of my experience yesterday. From a private hospital at lekki to Mainland hospital to Lagos University Teaching Hospital without results.

I’m scared for my loved ones around me. All I need are answers to understand my predicament and how an average nigerian can solve this same situation am currently experiencing.

Please Help an average Nigerian @jidesanwoolu @ncdcgov get tested.

#theaveragenigerian #failedhealthcaresystem“

Watch the video below: