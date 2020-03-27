COVID-19: Isolate If You Visited Our Abuja Office This Week – Smile Nigeria

Popular internet service provider, Smile Nigeria has released a statement imploring anybody that visited their Abuja office to go into isolation over the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the popular internet providing company, one of their sales agents in the federal capital territory may have come contact with a confirmed case of the deadly disease.

See statement below:

“We are concerned that one of our Sales Agents based in Abuja may have been in contact with a confirmed case of the coronavirus.”

Read Also: Nigerians Remind T.B Joshua Of His Prophesy That Coronavirus Will Disappear By March 27

“Further to the above, as a precautionary measure our Abuja Regional Office have been thoroughly disinfected/sanitized, and closed while employees have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.”

The service provider urged those who feel sick or exhibit any of the symptoms to contact the National Centre of Disease Control on 08009700001 or SMS 08099555599.