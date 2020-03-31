COVID-19: It Is Not The Time To Blame Govt, It Is Time To Pray – Pretty Mike

Socialite Pretty Mike has shared his thoughts on the COVID 19 pandemic ravaging the world.

According to him, people need to pray to God now and stop claiming the government or celebrities for not doing as much, but the time to pray to God for mercy.

He wrote;

”I think it’s time for us to wake up and face reality……There is a global crisis……the whole world has been brought to a stand still ever since the spread of this epidemic…gradually the world has been shutting down,children forced to leave school,universities shut down,families forced into isolation,the economy going downhill by the minute, it’s the end of the month and alot of companies can’t even afford to pay their works salaries ☹️ and u can’t blame dem because there hasn’t been no business for a min….deaths recorded by the thousands and it keeps getting worse by the day……85% of what makes it to the gram is not people’s real lives…I’m yet to see a post of a woman showing us where her husband beat her last night,or a post of where a mother is going crazy over the commotion the kids are causing at home….instagram isn’t reality….poor families stuck at home without any means to take care of themselves….this is the harsh truth right now and Nigeria is no exemption…..this is not the time to blame our governments,Pastors,celebrities or social media influences for not doing their jobs. It’s about time we all take a chill pill and take responsibility of ourselves and surroundings…..some of us are still ignorant to how severe this is …social media is full of different tiktok and triller challenges,while some just want to kill themselves in this house party app ….Pls and I say pls again, no one should tag me in any Instagram challenge again 😡haven’t we had enough fun already……when are we going to take this seriously….the world is in crisis and before it gets better it would get worst and we are yet to see the worst of it here in Nigeria I’m not a saint,but it’s about time we all get on our knees and call upon the creator and ask for his HELP🙏🏽 or is it until Desert Locust starts eating us all ☹️…Pls maintain social distancing and isolate urself positively,the faster we all realize how serious this is,the faster for us to get through it … this is wake up call for me…. What about You ?????”