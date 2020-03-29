LifestyleHealth and Food

COVID-19: Lady Shares Her Experience, Encourages People To Stay At Home

By Temitope Alabi

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

A Twitter user identified as Amy has taken to the social media platform to share her coronavirus symptoms to encourage people to stay indoors over the highly contagious disease.

According to the 22-year-old woman, she had headaches, a runny nose, vomited consistently, had a fever, became dehydrated and also suffered shortness of breath.

Read her tweets below;

”I’m 22 and I tested positive for COVID-19. Take it from me – you do NOT want to catch this Hopefully hearing about my experience will help the rest of you to stay home (for real)

The first couple of days of symptoms were manageable. I had a fever, a mild cough, chills, headache, runny nose. Since I had been to Europe, they allowed me to get tested my second day of symptoms.

By the third day, I couldn’t keep anything down. I was vomiting constantly. I couldn’t sleep, I obviously couldn’t eat. At this point, I still didn’t have my test results back.

4th day: test back positive. I developed shortness of breath. It’s scary, it feels like your lungs are shallow and you can’t take a proper breath. I was weak, had a 102-degree fever and rising.

5th day. Things got worse and worse. I had never been this ill in my entire life. I was genuinely afraid I would die because that is what it felt like

By the 6th day of symptoms, I was so weak I couldn’t even walk. I crawled to the bathroom to vomit. I became so dehydrated I called 911, and they took me in an ambulance to the emergency room. I stayed there for a day where they rehydrated me and got me some anti-nausea meds.

7th-11th day of symptoms: ER again. I had never been that weak or fatigued by fever in my life. I either violently shivered in bed all day, or would wake up in a literal puddle of my own sweat. I couldn’t eat for 9 days. I was completely miserable.

Right now I am on my 12th day of symptoms, and I have my appetite back, but the end is nowhere in sight. I still have all the major symptoms.

A coronavirus diagnosis is dehumanizing and lonely, and I wouldn’t wish it upon my worst enemy. You aren’t invincible just because you’re in your 20s. Take it from me, and quarantine like your life depends on it (it might)

Vote Bernie this election cycle!!! We need Medicare for All more than ever. Oh and going to your boyfriend’s house is NOT part of quarantine.”

 

