Covid-19: Lagos Begins To Disinfect Bustops, Motorparks(Video)

As a preventive measure against the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Lagos state government has begun disinfecting major spots across the state such as Motor parks, garages, according to Channels television.

This is coming only a few hours after more notable figures in the country tested positive to the deadly disease.

Lagos is currently lead the pack on the list of infected people and the state government has taken the bull by the horn to ensure the state becomes safe once again.

Watch the video below: