COVID-19: Lagos Govt Sets Up Emergency Market, Sells At Subsidized Rates

By Valerie Oke

Coronavirus: Osun State Announces Total Lockdown

Governor Gboyega Oyetola has announced a total lockdown in Osun State, just after the state recorded its second case...
Pastor Demands $100k As Transport Fare To Hell To Kill Coronavirus

Paseka Motsoeneng, a South African clergy known also as Pastor Mboro, has reportedly as for money so he can...
Coronavirus: Medical Director At UCH Ibadan Tests Positive

Prof Jesse A. Otegbayo, the Medical Director of the University College Hospital Ibadan,  has tested positive for the novel...
BREAKING: Buhari To Make Nationwide Broadcast 7pm

 President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday evening make a live broadcast to the country.Femi Adesina, the spokesperson to the...
Immigration Boss, Muhammed Babandede Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Barely 24 hours after the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir-El Rufai announced that he has tested positive for...
Valerie Oke

Lagos state government makeshift market
Lagos state government makeshift market

The Lagos state government has set up emergency markets across the state following the lockdown of major markets in the state as a result of coronavirus.

The state government converted primary schools in the state to the makeshift markets where goods are sold at subsidized rates.

The government took the move following the rise in confirmed cases in the country which has risen to 97 at the time of this write-up.

Lagos state alone has a large chunk of the cases.

More photos below:

 

