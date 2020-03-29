COVID-19: Lagos Govt Sets Up Emergency Market, Sells At Subsidized Rates

The Lagos state government has set up emergency markets across the state following the lockdown of major markets in the state as a result of coronavirus.

The state government converted primary schools in the state to the makeshift markets where goods are sold at subsidized rates.

The government took the move following the rise in confirmed cases in the country which has risen to 97 at the time of this write-up.

Lagos state alone has a large chunk of the cases.

More photos below: