Covid-19: Lagos Limits Public Gatherings From 50 To 20 Persons

The Lagos state government says it has restricted religious and social gatherings to 20 people over the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement was made by the state government on Saturday, while urging people to take the advise strictly.

The state government said in a statement, “The Lagos State Government has banned all religious pr social gathering of over 20 people within the State. ”

“It is important we all adhere to this directive.”

This comes after the country recorded 10 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 22.

According to Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, the infection is in three states; Lagos, Ekiti, and Ogun including the federal capital territory, Abuja.