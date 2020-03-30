Metro News

COVID-19: Lagos To Deliver ‘Stimulus Package’ To Residents Aged 60 And Above

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The Lagos State Government has confirmed that SMS messages received by residents who are sixty years old and above emanated from the Lagos State Residents’ Registration Agency, LASRRA, saying the aged and vulnerable residents will benefit from the stimulus food package unveiled by the State Government on Friday 27th March, 2020.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal, made the clarification in Lagos today, explaining that an SMS from the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) was sent to the aged asking them to reply with a “YES”, “FOOD YES” or “SWITCH YES” if their registered home address with the Agency remains valid.

Lawal noted that the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA), devised the initiative to ensure fairness and evenness in the distribution of the stimulus packages, just as he emphasised that Lagos residents duly registered with LASRRA will access similar social benefits in the future.

He, therefore, urged recipients of the SMS to respond promptly before noon on Tuesday, March 31st 2020, disclosing that responses will be collated and beneficiaries will start to receive stimulus food packages from the State Government.

