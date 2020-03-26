COVID-19: List Of Lagos Markets To Be Shut Down

As part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in Lagos state, there is a directive to shut down non-essential markets in the state.

The Lagos State government has released the lists of the markets which be closed from Thursday, March 26, 2020.

According to the directive, markets that do not sell essential products like food items and medical supplies will be shut down till further notice.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Mali On Lockdown After Two Confirmed Cases

See them below:

1. GSM village, Airport road, Ikeja.

2. Mandilaz market in Lagos island.

3. Oluwole market in Lagos island.

4. Ogba market.

5. Ladipo Market.

6. Arena market oshodi.

7. Oshodi market.

8. LawaNson market.

9. Kantangua market.

10. Alaba international market.

11. Trade fair market.

12. Igando market, Alimosho, Abule-egba.

13. Ebute ero market.

14. Computer village, Ikeja.

15. Balogun market in Lagos island.

16. Iyana-ipaja.

17. Agege market.