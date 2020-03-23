COVID-19: List Of Those Who Shook Hands With Gov Bala Mohammed

Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi state, has gone into self-isolation after the son of the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, Mohammed tested positive to coronavirus.

The governor is said to have shook hands with Mohammed Atiku, who is currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

The governor had attended the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) meeting in Abuja last week Wednesday.

The meeting, it was gathered, was presided over by the chairman, Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state.

The NGF meeting was attended by several governors and deputy governors.

The following day, the Bauchi governor was also at the breakfast meeting the governors had with the World Bank at Fraser Suites, located at the central business district Abuja.

He was also present at the National Economic Council (NEC) presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

On Monday, Osinbajo called off the commissioning of National Traffic Radio.

No reasons were given, although this might be a precaution.