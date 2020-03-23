Trending

COVID-19: List Of Those Who Shook Hands With Gov Bala Mohammed

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

We May Be Forced To Use Military For Contact Tracing: Lai Mohammed

Minister of information, Lai Mohammed has advised Nigerians to be prepared for tougher measures amid the coronavirus outbreak.Alhaji Lai...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Don’t Be More Muslim Than Prophet Mohammed, Stay At Home – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged Muslims to obey instruction by the government on the ban on public...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Covid-19: INEC Suspends Activities For 14 days

As a measure against the spread of the coronavirus, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has suspended activities within...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Nigerian Baptist Convention Postponed

The Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) has announced postponement of its annual convention that attracts thousands of delegates over the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Ganduje Orders Closure Of Event Centres In Kano

The Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Umar Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has ordered the immediate closure of all the event centers...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Bala Mohammed
Bala Mohammed

Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi state, has gone into self-isolation after the son of the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, Mohammed tested positive to coronavirus.

The governor is said to have shook hands with Mohammed Atiku, who is currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

Read Also: COVID-19: Some Lawmakers Refusing Screening At Airports – Presidency

The governor had attended the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) meeting in Abuja last week Wednesday.

The meeting, it was gathered, was presided over by the chairman, Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state.

The NGF meeting was attended by several governors and deputy governors.

The following day, the Bauchi governor was also at the breakfast meeting the governors had with the World Bank at Fraser Suites, located at the central business district Abuja.

He was also present at the National Economic Council (NEC) presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

On Monday, Osinbajo called off the commissioning of National Traffic Radio.

No reasons were given, although this might be a precaution.

Previous articleAll These Love Songs, No Relationship, I Go Soon Dey Rap – Peruzzi
Next articleBobrisky Reveals What He Will Do If Anyone Coughs Around Him
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Wike Announces Partial Lockdown Of Rivers

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has announced the partial lockdown of the state as preventive measures efforts against Coronavirus intensifies.Governor Wike also suspended...
Read more

Ezekwesili Mourns As Nigeria Records First Coronavirus Death

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has reacted to the death of Suleiman Achimugu who died from Coronavirus complications.The 67-year-old had returned to the...
Read more

Beverly Naya Queries Calls For Lockdown Of Nigeria Over Coronavirus

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Popular Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya has reacted to the calls for total lockdown of the country over the Coronavirus pandemic.This was after the Director...
Read more

Nigerian Government Is Not Ready For Coronavirus: Deji Adeyanju

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Popular human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has expressed that the Federal Governement is not ready to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.He made this statement on...
Read more
- Advertisement -