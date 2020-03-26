National News

Covid-19: Lock Down Nigeria For One Month – Kingsley Moghalu

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Lock Down Nigeria For One Month – Kingsley Moghalu

Former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu has advocated for a total shutdown of the country, as efforts are in place...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: FG Tracing 4,370 Suspected Cases

The federal government of Nigeria has raised the alarm that it is currently tracing the contacts of no fewer...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

FG Doing Its Best In Fight Against Coronavirus: Minister

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, says the federal government is doing very well in the fight against...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Clergyman In Pope’s Residence Infected With Coronavirus

According to reports, a clergyman who lives in the same residence as Pope Francis has been infected with coronavirus.The...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Akwa Ibom Announces Closure Of Its Borders; Asks Workers To Stay At Home

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has ordered the closure of all borders (land, air and waterways) leading...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Kingsley Moghalu
Kingsley Moghalu

Former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu has advocated for a total shutdown of the country, as efforts are in place to battle the spread of coronavirus.

Moghalu, the country’s health system lacks the capacity to handle large numbers, if there’s ever a cases if community transmission.

Speaking on Thursday via his Twitter handle, he broke down how a total lockdown for one month can be achieved.

Read statement below

Apart from the Nigerian health system’s weakness to handle large numbers of COVID-19 patients, poverty is a problem. This means congested masses of crowds of urban poor in Lagos, Kano, Onitsha, Aba etc. in their daily struggle for subsistence. @NigeriaGov must shutdown Nigeria completely. For a period of one month. To reduce community spread and give time for more contact tracing and to deal with medical emergency of treatments while it can still be handled.

Read Also: Covid-19: Don’t Let Overzealous Religion Hamper Public Safety, Moghalu Tells Nigerians

The army should enforce this across the country. Even in several advanced countries compliance with shut-downs is problematic, not to speak of a country in which education and literacy levels are not what they should be. There has to be stronger communication in local languages about the coronavirus. Then, what to do about the loss of livelihood for the many already-poor?

This is where the country’s extremely weak economy and empty financial coffers becomes really painful. The budgets of the federal and state governments must now be COMPLETELY reprogrammed to focus on Covid-19 in 2020. Pretty much little else except security should matter now.

The @cenbank fund for small businesses and families won’t be enough. The Bank as a monetary authority can’t do everything, including things the fiscal authorities should be doing. Therefore, the federal and state governments must plan for subsistence funding of EVERY poor family in Nigeria for a 3-6 month period with reprogrammed budgets. We have to be innovative in this crisis.

Previous articleCovid-19: Presidency Reacts To Rumours That Buhari, Kyari Have Been Flown Out Of Nigeria
Next articleWhy Covid-19 Is An Egoistic Virus: Dino Melaye
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: FG Tracing 4,370 Suspected Cases

National News Valerie Oke - 0
The federal government of Nigeria has raised the alarm that it is currently tracing the contacts of no fewer than 4370 suspected cases of...
Read more

FG Doing Its Best In Fight Against Coronavirus: Minister

National News Verity Awala - 0
Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, says the federal government is doing very well in the fight against coronavirus.However, he notes that the...
Read more

Akwa Ibom Announces Closure Of Its Borders; Asks Workers To Stay At Home

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has ordered the closure of all borders (land, air and waterways) leading into the State as a...
Read more

Coronavirus: Ganduje Orders Closure Of Land Borders In Kano

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has ordered the closure of land borders and routes linking the state to other parts of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -