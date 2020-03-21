Entertainment

COVID-19: Make Vitamin C Your Best Friend – Stephanie Linus

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okere-Linus has advised her fans to be careful and not panic, following the spread of coronavirus across the world.

Speaking via her official Instagram page, she advised her fans to make vitamin C their best friend, drink a lot of water for now and verify the information before sharing.

She wrote: “Good Morning Amazonians,

“No plague shall come near our dwelling places!!! -Listen to the instructions given on how to stay safe and healthy by (WHO). -DO NOT panic or be afraid! If not, fear can kill before the disease. -Filter real news from fake news.

Read Also: Stephanie Okereke Reveals Why It So Long Before Welcoming Her First Child

“So before you repost or share- verify first that the information is correct. -Look out for your friends and family -Drink a lot of water to stay hydrated and rest as much as you can. -Vitamin C should be your best friend now -If you are having symptoms, isolate yourself and call for help- DO NOT endanger the people around you -Look at the positive side of this, because now you will get to spend more quality time with your loved ones!!!! -This is the time to share love, be kind, be helpful and resourceful.”

