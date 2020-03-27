COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 5 New Cases In Abuja, Oyo

Oyo State has recorded another two new cases of the coronavirus, increasing Nigeria’s toll to 70.
Three cases were also recorded in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in FCT & 2 in Oyo State,” NCDC tweeted.
“As at 08:00 pm 27th March there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death.
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 27, 2020