COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 5 New Cases In Abuja, Oyo

By Editor

Oyo State has recorded another two new cases of the coronavirus, increasing Nigeria’s toll to 70.Three cases were also...
COVID-19: Senate President Calls On FG To Provide Relief For Poor Nigerians

The senate president, Ahmed Lawan has appealed to the federal government of Nigeria of provide relief material to the...
Governor Makinde Sacks Media Aide For Posting Fake News

 Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has sacked his special adviser on digital media, Muritala Olajide also known as Adigun...
Stay-At-Home Order: Lagos Provides ‘Stimulus Package’ To Residents

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the state will provide economic stimulus package to residents as part of efforts...
Reps Denies Distributing Cars To Members

The National Assembly has reacted to reports stating that its members were gifted a brand new Toyota 2020 model...
Gbenga Odunsi is a dynamic online editor and experienced Investigative journalist. Odunsi studied History and International Studies at Olabisi Onabanjo University, graduating in 2012. But his professional media career had kicked off in 2008, when, as a 200-level student, he began writing for Ogun Parrot, a community newspaper. He has served as Deputy Editor/Social Media Personnel at Quakes News Media, Abuja; Editor at AljazirahNigeria Newspapers, Abuja, and Editor at News Express Nigeria, in Lagos. Currently, Odunsi edits Information Nigeria, a leading online news platform in Nigeria. Odunsi can be reached on editor@informationnigeria.org

Oyo State has recorded another two new cases of the coronavirus, increasing Nigeria’s toll to 70.

Three cases were also recorded in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in FCT & 2 in Oyo State,” NCDC tweeted.

“As at 08:00 pm 27th March there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death.

