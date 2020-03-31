National News

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 4 New Cases, Total Number Now 135

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has announced four new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of cases in Nigeria to 135.

According to the agency, the four cases are in Osun and Ogun states.

It tweeted: “Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in Osun and 1 in Ogun.

“As at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.

“As at 11:15 am 31st March, there are 135 confirmed cases; 2 deaths.

Read Also: CEO Iroko TV, Jason Njoku Recounts His Mother’s Experience After She Contracted Coronavirus

Currently;
Lagos- 81
FCT- 25
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 8
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-5
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 3

 

