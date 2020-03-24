COVID-19: Nigeria Records Two New Cases, Total Number Now 42

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country has recorded two new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number to 42.
The agency made this known on Tuesday in a tweet on it’s twitter handle.
It wrote: “2 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 1 is in Lagos State & 1 in Ogun.
“One case is a returning traveller. The second case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.
As at 1pm on March 24, there are 42 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria-2 discharged, 1 death.
For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet
Currently;
Lagos- 29
FCT- 7
Ogun- 3
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 1
Edo- 1
Total: 42 confirmed cases#COVID19Nigeria
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 24, 2020