COVID-19: Nigeria Records Two New Cases, Total Number Now 42

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country has recorded two new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number to 42.

The agency made this known on Tuesday in a tweet on it’s twitter handle.

It wrote: “2 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 1 is in Lagos State & 1 in Ogun.

“One case is a returning traveller. The second case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

As at 1pm on March 24, there are 42 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria-2 discharged, 1 death.

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time,

Currently;

Lagos- 29

FCT- 7

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1

“Total: 42 confirmed cases.”

