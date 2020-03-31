COVID 19: Nollywood Actress Donates Food Items To 5 Families

Actress Tayo Sobola has pledged to give 5 families some food items during the curfew placed by the government in Lagos State.
Recall Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun were placed on lockdown by President Muhammadu Buhari as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.
To help families scale through the period, Tayo Sobola stated that she will be giving out some items during this period. She wrote;
She wrote: “Oya 5 families that stay around Ikeja/Ogudu/Agege/Ogba/Berger/ gra etc
To get: vegetable oil 1ltr
Rice 5kg
Yam 1tuber xl
Tomatoes 1 paint
Rodo 1 paint
Tatase half paint
Onion half paint
Garri paint
Chicken 1kilo
……. you must be staying around that axis”.