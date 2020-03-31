COVID 19: Nollywood Actress Donates Food Items To 5 Families

Actress Tayo Sobola has pledged to give 5 families some food items during the curfew placed by the government in Lagos State.

Recall Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun were placed on lockdown by President Muhammadu Buhari as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

To help families scale through the period, Tayo Sobola stated that she will be giving out some items during this period. She wrote;

She wrote: “Oya 5 families that stay around Ikeja/Ogudu/Agege/Ogba/Berger/ gra etc

To get: vegetable oil 1ltr

Rice 5kg

Yam 1tuber xl

Tomatoes 1 paint

Rodo 1 paint

Tatase half paint

Onion half paint

Garri paint

Chicken 1kilo

……. you must be staying around that axis”.