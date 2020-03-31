Entertainment

COVID 19: Nollywood Actress Donates Food Items To 5 Families

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Actress Tayo Sobola has pledged to give 5 families some food items during the curfew placed by the government in Lagos State.

Recall  Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun were placed on lockdown by President Muhammadu Buhari as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Read Also: “This Is My First Birthday Without My Mum” – Actress Tayo Sobola Cries (Video)

To help families scale through the period, Tayo Sobola stated that she will be giving out some items during this period. She wrote;

She wrote: “Oya 5 families that stay around Ikeja/Ogudu/Agege/Ogba/Berger/ gra etc
To get: vegetable oil 1ltr
Rice 5kg
Yam 1tuber xl
Tomatoes 1 paint
Rodo 1 paint
Tatase half paint
Onion half paint
Garri paint
Chicken 1kilo
……. you must be staying around that axis”.

