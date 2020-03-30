COVID-19 Not A Respecter Of Anybody – Ooni Of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi says the coronavirus pandemic has revealed that there is no perfect health care anywhere in the world as popularly believed that some region are better than the other.

The monarch disclosed this while addressing a press conference on the effect of coronavirus globally in his palace on Monday.

“This pandemic disease has taught us all a lesson, that there is no perfect health system throughout the world. We have seen from developed countries where they think they have a perfect system, yet, the pandemic thrives.

Read Also: COVID-19: Ooni Of Ife Shuts Down Palace

“Look at us now, nobody can leave his or her country across the world which implies that all parts of the world must be made habitable. We must all come together to make this country work, there is no perfect system anywhere in the world.

“Imagine how the world giant economies like that of the US and UK bowed and still bowing to coronavirus. The disease is not a respecter of anybody or any nation, it is a common enemy of the world that we must combat and defeat.

“This is the first time in Nigeria that we will have so much money and other resources being expended on our health sector. This in itself is a divine lesson that we must revive our health sector to satisfy everyone especially the poor and other vulnerable members of our society”, the Ooni noted.