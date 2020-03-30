LifestyleHealth and Food

COVID-19 Not Airborne, Says WHO

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The world health organisation (WHO) has debunked the news making the round that coronavirus is airborne.

According to a statement released by the health agency, the droplets from an infected person are too heavy to hang in the air, thus they fall on the floor as soon as the infected person sneezes or speaks.

The statement reads:

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 28, 2020

“These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air. They quickly fall on floors or surfaces,” it wrote.

“You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within one meter of a person who has COVID-19.

Read AlsoGanduje Declares One-Day Fast In Kano, Says Prayer Is The Best Fire Against Coronavirus

“You can be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth before washing your hands.’’

“To protect yourself, keep at least one meter distance from others and disinfect surfaces that are touched frequently,” it added.

“Regularly clean your hands thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose’’.

“Frequent or excessive alcohol consumption can increase your risk of health problems,’’ WHO said.

 

