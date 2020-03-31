According to him, hand sanitiser capable of killing the virus must have 40 per cent alcohol content.

“When at home, it’s preferred you use hand washing method: It’s better to use the hand wash in a running tap for 20 seconds when at home,’’ he said.

Fajuyitan, however, cautioned against ingesting of hand sanitiser

“Hand sanitisers contain majorly glycerine and ethanol.

“ Hand sanitiser contains 62 per cent ethyl alcohol and that’s the equivalent of four shots of vodka.

“At that concentration, even a small dose can be dangerous if ingested,’’ Fajuyitan said.

According to him, the ingestion can lead to dizziness, slurred speech, headaches and even brain damage or death in extreme cases.

“Also ocular irritation, vomiting, conjunctivitis, oral irritation, cough and abdominal pain.

“Rare effects included coma, seizure, hypoglycemia metabolic acidosis and respiratory depression may occur.

“Majority of the hand sanitisers produced in Nigeria don’t even have up to 62 per cent ethyl alcohol.

“If you eat with your hands after using hand sanitiser, be cautious as excessive use of sanitiser can make you prone to viral infections as removal of bacteria give ample space for the virus to grow and sanitisers are not capable of denaturing viruses,’’ he said.