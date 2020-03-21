Covid-19: NRC Shuts Down Train Services Nationwide

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced a shut down on all passenger train services with effect from Monday.

The spokesman of the corporation, Mr. Yakub Mahmood, said the board and management of the corporation approved the shut down as a measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The statement attributed the shut down to the “already known COVID-19 outbreak.” “Further information on passengers’ train services will be made available in due course to our esteemed passengers,” the statement said.

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus, 7 in Lagos and 3 in Abuja.