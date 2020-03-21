National News

Covid-19: NRC Shuts Down Train Services Nationwide

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: FG Bars International Flight From Lagos, Abuja

Following the pandemic of coronavirus, the federal government of Nigeria has taken more steps in preventing the spread of...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Covid-19: NRC Shuts Down Train Services Nationwide

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced a shut down on all passenger train services with effect from Monday.Read...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Oyo And Imo Shut Down Schools

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has ordered the closure of all schools in the state as preventive measure...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

BREAKING!!! Nigeria Records 10 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus, including in the federal capital territory, Abuja, according to latest report.Osagie...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Zimbabwe Records First Case

The Zimbabwean government on Friday, March 20, reported its first case of coronavirus.Health Minister Obadiah Moyo, who made the...
Read more
Verity Awala

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced a shut down on all passenger train services with effect from Monday.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Lai Mohammed Reveals When Buhari Will Address The Nation

The spokesman of the corporation, Mr. Yakub Mahmood, said the board and management of the corporation approved the shut down as a measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The statement attributed the shut down to the “already known COVID-19 outbreak.” “Further information on passengers’ train services will be made available in due course to our esteemed passengers,” the statement said.

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus, 7 in Lagos and 3 in Abuja.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Oyo And Imo Shut Down Schools
Next articleJude Ighalo’s Wife, Sonia Allegedly Goes Back To Her Maiden Name Amid Split Rumors (Photo)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Covid-19: FG Bars International Flight From Lagos, Abuja

National News Valerie Oke - 0
Following the pandemic of coronavirus, the federal government of Nigeria has taken more steps in preventing the spread of the deadly disease by baring...
Read more

BREAKING!!! Nigeria Records 10 New Cases Of Coronavirus

National News Verity Awala - 0
Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus, including in the federal capital territory, Abuja, according to latest report.Osagie Enahire, minister of health, made...
Read more

Coronavirus: Lai Mohammed Reveals When Buhari Will Address The Nation

National News Valerie Oke - 0
Following public outcry calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to personally address the nation following the pandemic of coronavirus, Lai Mohammed, the minister for culture...
Read more

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st March 2020

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 21st March 2020.Here are the major headlines.FG To Shut Lagos, Abuja AirportHadi Sirika, minister...
Read more
- Advertisement -