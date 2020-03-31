LifestyleHealth and Food

COVID-19: Ogun Announces New Case In 30year-old Female

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

Ogun State Government says it has a new confirmed case of coronavirus, bringing the total of the cases recorded in the state to four.

According to the state government, the new case is a 30-year-old female who is a contact of a 62-year-old third patient.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker made this known while addressing journalists in Abeokuta at Ogun COVID-19 Situation Room located in the Ministry of Health.

According to her, the state had 112 contact tracing of individuals, out of which 40 have completed their 14 days follow-up.

“Last night, we had a new confirmed positive case of COVID-19 which is a 30-year-old female. And a contact of the third case.

“So far in Ogun State, we run 60 tests of which we have four positive. The four positive are actually two clusters. The second case is the contact of the first. And the fourth case is the contact of the third.

“As I said, we ran 68 tests, four positive, 58 negative. And six are pending. We also have 112 contact tracing of individuals of which 40 have completed their 14 days follow – up. We are currently, actively following 72 cases”, Coker said.

The Commissioner revealed also that, “the individual that presented himself to Ijaye hospital with signs and symptoms suggestive of a COVID – 19. Since then, the individual who is a male has been admitted into our isolation centre and tested negative of COVID – 19. We have treated him for other ailments and he has today been discharged hale and hearty,” she said.

