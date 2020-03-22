COVID-19: Ogun Govt Reveals Identity Of Female Doctor Who Suspected Index Case

The Ogun State Government has acknowledged and appreciated the young female doctor who identified the first coronavirus case in Nigeria.

Taking to social media, the official account for coronavirus update from the state shared a photo of the doctor as they appreciated her.

According to the Ogun State government, Dr Amarachukwu’s intelligence led to the early diagnosis of the virus.

“The Ogun State Government appreciates the young female doctor who suspected the index case in Nigeria in our State, Dr. Amarachukwu Karen Allison of Lafarge Nigeria.

“Her singular brilliance led to the early diagnosis and rapid containment of the first Covid-19 infection in

“Our appreciation also goes to Lafarge Nigeria for their cooperation with Ogun State in managing and curtailing the spread of the disease within the state.

“Ogun State under the leadership of the Executive Governor, His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun extends its gratitude to all our partners for their support in containing the Coronavirus infection in Ogun State”.

