Covid-19: Omawumi Speaks On Importance Of Regularly Washing Of Hands(Video)

As a way of educating Nigerians following the coronavirus pandemic, popular singer Omawumi has taken to her official Instagram page to talk about how washing of hands regularly can prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

According to the singer, the disease is an enveloped one and as such washing regularly can destabilize its outer membrane there by preventing it from growing.

She sad:

As per guidelines issues by the World Health Organization and local health authorities, hand hygiene is one of the most important methods to stay protected during this global pandemic of COVID-19. Frequent use of soap and water and use of alcohol based hand sanitizer is an effective measure to inactivate a range of micro organisms. Given that the novel corona virus is an enveloped viruses, it is believed that soap and alcohol can destabilize the outer membrane of the virus thereby inactivating the same. Frequent and proper hand washing with any soap will prevent the spread! Stay Safe my people #Safehands #COVID-19