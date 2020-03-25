COVID-19: Omokri Asks FG To Pay Nigerians N2,500 For Feeding During Lockdown

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has asked that federal government of Nigeria to credit the accounts of Nigerians with N2500 during this period of coronavirus lockdown so as to enable them buy food at home.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Only God Can Save Humanity – Reno Omokri

Speaking via his verified Twitter handle, he added that this would only cost the FG N100 billion to do.

He wrote:

40 million Nigerians have BVN verified bank accounts. It will cost FG only N100 billion to pay N2500 into each account so Nigerians can buy food during the coronavirus lockdown. That’s less than NASS budget ! We shouldn’t only be sharing money during elections.