COVID-19: Omokri Reacts As Buhari Tests Negative, Abba Kyari Positive

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has reacted to the news making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari and his chief of staff, Abba Kyari are both coughing persistently.

The unconfirmed news broke out following the news that Abba Kyari tested positive for coronavirus.

Reacting to the unconfirmed report, Omokri says while the duo are coughing, they should not forget to cough out the N11 Billion they claimed to spend on the Aso clinic.

He wrote: “The media is reporting that both General @MBuhari and Abba Kyari are coughing. I pray they get better. But while they are coughing, they must cough out the ₦11 billion they claimed they spent on an Aso Rock clinic that can’t even treat them when they fall ill.”

#BuhariTormentor