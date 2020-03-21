LifestyleHealth and Food

Covid-19: Ondo Suspected Case Tests Negative; Sokoto Dispels Rumour

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

The Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, says the result of the suspected case for Coronavirus in the state has come out negative.

According to Adegbenro, there was no reason for panic, as he urged people of the state to cooperate in order to stop its outbreak.

He further advised residents to maintain personal and environmental hygiene, washing of hands regularly with soap and water, use hand sanitizers, avoid being in an environment where there are more than ten people, avoid unnecessary traveling, especially interstate to prevent the outbreak in the state.

Read Also: Coronavirus: No Plans To Shut Down Schools In Akwa Ibom – Gov Emmanuel

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State government Saturday dismissed claims of a suspected case of coronavirus in the state.

According to the state Commissioner of Health, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname, “We have received a report of a suspected case, the case did not meet the case definition of COVID 19 in anyway. ”

“In view of the rapid evolution of the transmission, we recommend that the general public should rely on official sources of information and avoid rumours that may create panic.”

He stressed also that the state’s ministry of health was constantly monitoring the situation across the state and would be giving a weekly update to public on its findings.

He said the state government has banned all unnecessary gathering and designated isolation centres at Amanawa infectious disease hospital, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital and the Specialists Hospital, Sokoto.

